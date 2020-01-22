Nostalgia play: Pricey foldable Motorola Razr goes on presale Jan. 26, at Verizon, Walmart

In its heyday, Motorola's clamshell became a fashionista status symbol. This latest $1499.99 version is a foldable-screen Android handset.

