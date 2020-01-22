Global  

Debate on CAA: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati ready for Amit Shah’s challenge

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Minister has asked Opposition leaders for a debate on CAA
News video: Akhilesh Yadav counters Amit Shah; says let’s have a debate on development

Akhilesh Yadav counters Amit Shah; says let’s have a debate on development 02:54

 Former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP over the CAA. Akhilesh said that it is misusing the majority it got in the polls to subvert the constitution.

Akhilesh, Mayawati accept Amit Shah's challenge for debate, say choose place & time | Oneindia News [Video]Akhilesh, Mayawati accept Amit Shah's challenge for debate, say choose place & time | Oneindia News

AFTER UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH CHALLENGED THE OPPOSITION FOR A DEBATE ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP LAW NOW FORMER UP CHIEF MINISTER AND SAMAJWADI PARTY CHIEF AKHILESH YADAV HAS CHALLENGED BJP..

‘Won’t withdraw CAA; challenge opposition leaders for a debate’: Amit Shah [Video]‘Won’t withdraw CAA; challenge opposition leaders for a debate’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Lucknow and accused the opposition of spreading lies over the CAA.

BSP ready to accept govt's challenge for debate on CAA: Mayawati

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah threw a challenge to the opposition, Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is ready for...
Protest as much as you want, Centre will not take back CAA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tells opposition

Addressing a pro-CAA rally at Lucknow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, SP...
Mohamma67101207

Mohammad Shakir RT @_OMG_its_Sadiq: Mayawati, akhilesh yadav and Kapil sibal challenge the PM and the HM to debate with them anywhere at anytime of their c… 17 minutes ago

anwarafridi29

Anwar Afrdi Since #AmitShah 's challenge for debate on #CAA2019 , #Mayawati #Akhilesh_Yadav #Owaisi have accepted it till now.… https://t.co/CvcLMI14gF 1 hour ago

aqil_ansari

Aqil Ansari RT @iamsrkhan786: Mayawati, akhilesh yadav and Kapil sibal challenge the PM and the HM to debate with them anywhere at anytime of their con… 1 hour ago

The_chai_lover_

Khan RT @iam_advimran: Mayawati, akhilesh yadav and Kapil sibal challenge the PM and the HM to debate with them anywhere at anytime of their con… 2 hours ago

iam_advimran

Mohd Imran Mayawati, akhilesh yadav and Kapil sibal challenge the PM and the HM to debate with them anywhere at anytime of the… https://t.co/LKaNxOPFNX 2 hours ago

