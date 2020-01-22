Global  

Aerosmith drummer sues to rejoin band for Grammy honors

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith’s drummer, Joey Kramer, is suing his bandmates because they won’t let him play as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week. Kramer, a founding member of the band launched in Boston, said in a lawsuit filed this month in Massachusetts Superior Court that he […]
Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith Over Being Excluded From Grammys Performance

 The Boston-based band has responded by saying Kramer isn’t ready to take the stage. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

