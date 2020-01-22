Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Andrew Forrest says fuel loads, not climate change, are primary cause of bushfires

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Australian mining magnate repeated his claim that the bushfires are primarily caused by fuel loads and arson, during an international television appearance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires' [Video]Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

Spiegelweb

💧 Elizabeth Spiegel AE "The science" will always be "incomplete". That's no excuse for not acting on the current state of knowledge.… https://t.co/equEq1YmZT 14 seconds ago

AlexAllylaw

Alexandra 🐶🐶 😤😤😤😤😤😤Andrew Forrest says fuel loads, not climate change, are primary cause of bushfires https://t.co/T4LaBFm4xx via @theage 23 seconds ago

TCInk

Tom Carden RT @ScorpioGCoast: This man is dangerous. And like many out there wants other people’s money to continue to fund research into settled scie… 1 minute ago

broad_michelle

The Broad Broad And I say that I’ll take climate change advice from climate scientists and not billionaire mining types https://t.co/Ufp0S6rYE6 via @theage 4 minutes ago

ifreelydissent

💧Kitty Litter RT @no_filter_Yamba: In an effort to raise money for his private slush fund masquerading as a charity, @smh has allowed mining magnate Andr… 4 minutes ago

davidmatheson27

D Matheson RT @MillyMolly300: Andrew Forrest repeated his claim that" the bushfires are primarily caused by fuel loads and arson during an internatio… 5 minutes ago

riffraff0001

💧Chief Wiggum #TheResistance 🌊🌊 Australia fires: Andrew Forrest says fuel loads, not climate change, are the primary cause. He's such a grub, he re… https://t.co/RIgE7UgZNc 6 minutes ago

sjenkins20

Stacey Jenkins RT @cullaborate: On the climate change debate "we must take it out of this football field of politics and have peer-reviewed science ... an… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.