D.C. attorney general charges Trump inaugural committee enriched the family business

euronews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
D.C. attorney general charges Trump inaugural committee enriched the family business
News video: DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking

 The Washington DC attorney general is reportedly suing President Trump’s inaugural committee over a hotel booking.

D.C. attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., claims the president's inaugural committee was improperly used to enrich the Trump family.
CBS News

DC attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee, businesses over $1 million spent at Trump hotel

D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says Trump's inaugural committee misused funds when overpaying for event space at Trump's hotel.
USATODAY.com

