Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from […]
Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran

The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

