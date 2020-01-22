Global  

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says he won't speak to journalists anymore

SBS Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will no longer give interviews to journalists.
News video: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Faces Backlash Over Racist Comment About Indigenous People

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Faces Backlash Over Racist Comment About Indigenous People 00:42

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is facing backlash for his most recent racist comment about the nation’s indigenous people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News [Video]Republic Day 2020: Who is Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for the parade? |OneIndia News

India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published

Watch: Jair Bolsonaro meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi [Video]Watch: Jair Bolsonaro meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday. The two leaders held delegation level talks.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro government approval rating on the rise: poll

The approval rating of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has improved, with the number of Brazilians who view his government as great or good increasing to 34.5%...
Reuters Also reported by •Sify

Bolsonaro's popularity jumps as Brazil economy improves, crime drops

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating has surged, thanks to an improving economy and his government's efforts to fight corruption and make...
Reuters

