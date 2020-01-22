Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Prosecutor in Washington Sues Trump Inaugural Committee

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The attorney general for the District of Columbia said in a civil suit that the president’s inaugural committee overpaid to rent space in the Trump hotel in Washington.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment 01:07

 D.C.'s attorney general claims The Trump Organization overcharged the committee for the D.C. hotel's space.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds [Video]Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds

Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:33Published

DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking [Video]DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking

The Washington DC attorney general is reportedly suing President Trump’s inaugural committee over a hotel booking.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DC attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee, businesses over $1 million spent at Trump hotel

D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says Trump's inaugural committee misused funds when overpaying for event space at Trump's hotel.
USATODAY.com

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel OverpaymentWatch VideoWashington D.C.'s attorney general filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, claiming it violated its nonprofit...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.