Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Griezmann scores late to save Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals to save Barcelona from an embarrassing loss against third-division club Ibiza on Wednesday as the Spanish giant came from behind to win 2-1 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Ibiza took an early lead and held on until Griezmann came through with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ibiza 1 Barcelona 2: Griezmann spares Setien´s blushes with second-half brace

Antoine Griezmann saved Barcelona from Copa del Rey humiliation as he scored a second-half double to see off Ibiza 2-1. Having made an impressive start to his...
SoccerNews.com

Copa del Rey: Griezmann, Brahim brace help Barcelona, Real Madrid reach last 16


Indian Express Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

AP_Sports

AP Sports Griezmann scores late to save Barcelona in Copa del Rey, 2-1 over third-division club Ibiza. by @tazzoni https://t.co/JVwTVkmIVy 4 hours ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals to save @FCBarcelona from an embarrassing loss against third-division club Ibiza on… 6 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals to save @FCBarcelona from an embarrassing loss against third-division club… https://t.co/EJLvniIjTT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.