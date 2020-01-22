Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a television interview Wednesday that he’s willing to consider entitlement cuts in the future, a move that would mark a tectonic shift from his stance during his 2016 run for the White House. Trump suggested he was open to a cut in social safety net […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech [Video]Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech

Ivanka Trump spoke at the CES technology conference Tuesday about the future of work, and included an anecdote about how she watched incarcerated women learn complicated coding skills.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote [Video]Anti-Trump rallies hit U.S. cities before House vote

People marched through central New York on Tuesday, as well as in other major U.S. cities, to push their representatives to vote to impeach Donald Trump. The president says the impeachment proceedings..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says reforming Social Security and Medicare is 'the easiest of all things' as he appears open to cutting entitlement spending

Trump says reforming Social Security and Medicare is 'the easiest of all things' as he appears open to cutting entitlement spending· *President Trump appeared to be open to cutting entitlement spending on Social Security and Medicare in a CNBC interview that aired Wednesday.* · *He said a...
Business Insider

Trump says he’s open to trial witnesses — but backtracks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s open to new witnesses at his impeachment trial, a major demand by Democratic prosecutors, but he...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ricupyerears

Ric Williams Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future https://t.co/oBYUdkdUfb says the best friend of the working class 10 minutes ago

Russell12334966

Russell Day Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future https://t.co/y5tCDXbezD 28 minutes ago

tdwatkins88

Tom Watkins Seniors—From the Presidents Lips: Trump says he is open to entitlement cuts in future. Hold on to your Social Secur… https://t.co/u1C3co2B03 48 minutes ago

masterkey666

Point of Know Return Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future https://t.co/kFstKbIitB 57 minutes ago

DreweyWhittake2

Tortured_by_USA @TrumpWarRoom "Trump’s 2020 budget called for deep cuts in Medicare payments to hospitals." "Trump Suggests He May… https://t.co/JAsYE4qVDL 1 hour ago

burnout48

dave king Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future https://t.co/b2epQvEMp5 1 hour ago

WHOISMOB1

Men Of Bronze MobNation, if this doesn't help to motivate you to vote him out of office, what will? Remember, if he's saying it h… https://t.co/waF71eNj0A 1 hour ago

taguapire99

Leonor Melgar Trump suggests he may be open to entitlement cuts in future https://t.co/8j03mF1uW6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.