Remains exposed months after New Orleans hotel collapse
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tarp has fallen from the collapse site of an unfinished New Orleans hotel, partially exposing the remains of one of the workers killed in the October accident. Photos of the remains sticking out from the Hard Rock Hotel rubble near the city’s historic French Quarter started to circulate on social […]
New Orleans fire Superintendent Tim McConnell and New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plans for the site, which is set for a controlled demolition in March.