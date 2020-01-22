Global  

Remains exposed months after New Orleans hotel collapse

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tarp has fallen from the collapse site of an unfinished New Orleans hotel, partially exposing the remains of one of the workers killed in the October accident. Photos of the remains sticking out from the Hard Rock Hotel rubble near the city’s historic French Quarter started to circulate on social […]
News video: Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous

Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous 01:24

 New Orleans fire Superintendent Tim McConnell and New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plans for the site, which is set for a controlled demolition in March.

Implosion back on for partially collapsed New Orleans hotel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans are on again to implode a New Orleans hotel building that partially collapsed last fall, killing three workers, city officials said...
Seattle Times

New Orleans beats Houston Baptist 106-98

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 26 points as New Orleans ended its eight-game road losing streak, topping Houston Baptist 106-98 on Wednesday night. Raquan...
Seattle Times


