Rona Ambrose says she won't run for the Conservative leadership

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. 
The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

MacKay to run for leadership of Canada’s Conservative party

TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian Foreign Minister Peter MacKay said Wednesday he is running to be the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party MacKay tweeted...
