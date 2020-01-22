Global  

A present from the Mallee: sludge coats cars, Yarra River and closes public pools

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Melburnians are scratching their heads at dirty-orange swimming pools and sludge-coated cars, clothes and outdoor furniture, as the city has already recorded more than double the average monthly rainfall so far in January.
