Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic: Edouard and Griffiths score as visitors stay top

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths both score as Celtic maintain a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock.
'Celtic can beat Rangers without Edouard' [Video]'Celtic can beat Rangers without Edouard'

Callum McGregor says Celtic have the fire power to beat Rangers in the Betfred Cup final if Odsonne Edouard is forced to miss out with Lewis Morgan and Leigh Griffiths among the options.

The Leigh Griffiths Celtic transfer tactic that could hurt Rangers' title bid - Michael Gannon

The Leigh Griffiths Celtic transfer tactic that could hurt Rangers' title bid - Michael GannonCeltic gifting Griffiths to Hibs or Kilmarnock will be tooling up another side with a lethal weapon.
Charlie Nicholas hammers Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths for 'totally wrong' celebration

Charlie Nicholas hammers Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths for 'totally wrong' celebrationCHARLIE NICHOLAS COLUMN: Starsport's top Scottish columnist wasn't impressed with Leigh Griffiths' celebration for Celtic against Partick
