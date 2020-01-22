Global  

Man Utd jeered as Burnley win at Old Trafford for first time

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are jeered by their own supporters as Burnley secure their first ever Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Recent related news from verified sources

BBC News

Man United loses 2-0 to Burnley to deepen league struggles

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 as fans expressed their anger at the state of the...
Seattle Times

