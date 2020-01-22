Global  

4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said. The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Corona police said in a social media post. Firefighters found the plane burning in brush […]
News video: Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport

Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport 01:24

 Four people were killed when a plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated [Video]Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft...

Small plane crash in Southern California airfield kills 4, officials say

Four people died Wednesday when a small plane crashed at a Southern California airport, according to the Corona Fire Department. 
FOXNews.com

Small plane crashes in Calif., 4 reported dead

Authorities say four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield. Firefighters found the plane burning in...
USATODAY.com

