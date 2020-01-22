4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said. The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Corona police said in a social media post. Firefighters found the plane burning in brush […]
