Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired. The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since […] 👓 View full article