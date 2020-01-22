City suspends Miami police captain who claimed to be black

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MIAMI (AP) — The city of Miami on Wednesday suspended a Hispanic police captain who was strongly condemned after he publicly claimed he was black when fighting accusations that he has derided black people. The Miami Dade Branch of the NAACP had called for Police Capt. Javier Ortiz’s resignation earlier this week, saying it was […] 👓 View full article

