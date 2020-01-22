Global  

Eli Manning retires from NFL after 16 seasons with Giants

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Eli Manning walks away from the NFL as a two-time Super Bowl winner after spending his entire 16-year career with the Giants.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement 00:27

 The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 16 NFL seasons, all with the Giants; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons [Video]Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eli Manning retires after 16 NFL seasons

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Age Also reported by •FOX Sports

