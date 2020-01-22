Coroner: Juice WRLD died of accidental drug overdose
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Wednesday. The medical examiner’s announcement several weeks after the 21-year-old rapper, whose given name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, went into convulsions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 8 after he and his entourage […]
