Coroner: Juice WRLD died of accidental drug overdose

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Wednesday. The medical examiner’s announcement several weeks after the 21-year-old rapper, whose given name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, went into convulsions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 8 after he and his entourage […] 👓 View full article

