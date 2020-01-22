Man United loses 2-0 to Burnley to deepen league struggles

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 as fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the owning Glazer family. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez netted either side of halftime to give Burnley a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on […] 👓 View full article

