Man United loses 2-0 to Burnley to deepen league struggles

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 as fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the owning Glazer family. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez netted either side of halftime to give Burnley a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on […]
News video: Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge

Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge 00:56

 A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Man United are humbled at home by Burnley and Arsenal get a late draw at Chelsea.

