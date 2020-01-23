Global  

Lynx star Maya Moore opts to stay on hiatus from WNBA in ’20

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second straight WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform. Moore told The New York Times in a story published Wednesday of her choice to stay off the court for 2020. She said in her interview with the newspaper that she’s […]
