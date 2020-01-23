Service Animals on Flights May Face Tougher Restrictions
|
|
Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Department of Transportation is proposing new rules that would limit service animals allowed to just dogs, and make it harder to fly with an emotional support animal.
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Veterans, airlines push back against untrained service animals
WASHINGTON — Back in the day, a dog dumping runny deuces inside a plane full of passengers was the stuff of nightmares. Now, thanks to 'emotional support animals' it's an increasingly typical..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this