Service Animals on Flights May Face Tougher Restrictions

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Department of Transportation is proposing new rules that would limit service animals allowed to just dogs, and make it harder to fly with an emotional support animal.
News video: Trained Service Dog Keeps Calm to Curious Squirrel

Trained Service Dog Keeps Calm to Curious Squirrel 05:28

 Occurred on January 17, 2020 / Jensen Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Harley is a 9 1/2 year old highly trained medical assist service dog. The squirrel was wild and showed up a few times."

Veterans, airlines push back against untrained service animals [Video]Veterans, airlines push back against untrained service animals

WASHINGTON — Back in the day, a dog dumping runny deuces inside a plane full of passengers was the stuff of nightmares. Now, thanks to 'emotional support animals' it's an increasingly typical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:35Published


No more turkeys or possums as U.S. seeks to redefine 'service animals' flying with their owners

The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules aimed at preventing passengers from falsely claiming their pets are service animals aboard...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

