Eli Manning retires after 16 NFL seasons

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
News video: Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons

 Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement [Video]Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 16 NFL seasons, all with the Giants; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Eli Manning to retire after 16 seasons

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano.
ESPN Also reported by •TMZ.comSeattle TimesBrisbane TimesReutersUSATODAY.comFOX SportsCBC.caTIME

