NSW, ACT fires LIVE updates: RFS issue multiple emergency warnings amid extreme heat

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The NSW Rural Fire Service have issued several emergency warnings for townships across the state, as NSW and Sydney swelter through extreme heat. 
New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the..

Australia's state of New South Wales declares second state of emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking..

Age tablet interactive: RFS issue multiple emergency warnings amid extreme heat

The NSW Rural Fire Service have issued several emergency warnings for townships across the state.
The Age

Extreme heat, fires to affect sports more through climate change: report

The poor air quality which left players fighting for breath at Melbourne Park last week, and the extreme heat which disrupted the tournament in the past, will...
Reuters India

ShiCooks

Shi RT @AllanMargolin: Australia's RFS issue multiple emergency warnings amid extreme heat https://t.co/eMFpjlfQOV via @smh @Jackthelad1947 @R… 42 minutes ago

ky33926944

Yasuhiro.kobayashi RT @bencubby: Reports a large aircraft has crashed over the Snowy Monaro area. https://t.co/utvFlfb4rh via @smh 1 hour ago

AllGroundEffect

Terry Rankin RT @bencubby: Three people were killed when a C-130 aircraft went down in the Snowy Mountains this afternoon while fighting fires. https://… 1 hour ago

erika_paulsen

Erika Paulsen RT @smh: The NSW RFS has confirmed it is investigating reports a large aircraft has crashed over the Snowy Monaro area this afternoon while… 2 hours ago

LeighSchulz

💧Leigh Schulz RT @johnlittle: BREAKING: The largest of our Firefighting water bombers the C130 has been reported as having a crashed in the Snowy mountai… 2 hours ago

WomanVote

Woman Voter RT @r__worldnews: 3 US firefighters die in Australia. https://t.co/JFEDSuvIq4 3 hours ago

RrRjrobinson9

🔥💧Russ Robinson RT @RrRjrobinson9: https://t.co/j7xPrx3Bop Bushfires continue. #auspol2020 #ClimateCrisis #firefighters #NSWRFS 4 hours ago

Kl_Stone

Klaus Steinfelder NSW, ACT fires LIVE updates: RFS issue multiple emergency warnings amid extreme heat https://t.co/K3RdHZZPET via @smh 5 hours ago

