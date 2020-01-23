Global  

Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said. Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

 A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver earlier this week.

