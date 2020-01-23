Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said. Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of […] 👓 View full article

