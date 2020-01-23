Concha Chulita🍞 RT @Reuters: A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump http… 6 minutes ago

Nancy Suhovich 👜 @CNN This was announced right after this happened today - https://t.co/iniYfIuN50 10 minutes ago

Sotomayor2020 As Democrats from the House of Representatives made their case against Trump inside the Senate chamber, police held… https://t.co/T0HmhI97tT 10 minutes ago

Sergeant with attitude RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil' https://t.co/ZJAlRMx9w2 via @nbcnews**SO… 11 minutes ago

Patpaganda03 "Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil'" https://t.co/3nM0KBPyna 11 minutes ago

Reuters A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald… https://t.co/ZFkDL1Afkx 26 minutes ago