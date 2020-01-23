Global  

Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil'

euronews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil'
News video: Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial

Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial 01:03

 Democratic congressman Hakeem Jeffries during his remarks at President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial was abruptly interrupted by a protester, as captured on video from Senate TV.

ConchaTacoLady

Concha Chulita🍞 RT @Reuters: A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump http… 6 minutes ago

Nancy31Suh

Nancy Suhovich 👜 @CNN This was announced right after this happened today - https://t.co/iniYfIuN50 10 minutes ago

sotomayor2020

Sotomayor2020 As Democrats from the House of Representatives made their case against Trump inside the Senate chamber, police held… https://t.co/T0HmhI97tT 10 minutes ago

SSGRet110706

Sergeant with attitude RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil' https://t.co/ZJAlRMx9w2 via @nbcnews**SO… 11 minutes ago

preardon03

Patpaganda03 "Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil'" https://t.co/3nM0KBPyna 11 minutes ago

Karall1dusV2

Jack Feist but Calling all scientists RT @Apex_WW: A protester burst into the Senate visitor gallery shouting “dismiss the charges” during #US President Donald Trump’s #Impeachm… 20 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald… https://t.co/ZFkDL1Afkx 26 minutes ago

charlierichmond

Charlie Richmond Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial, yelling 'Schumer is the devil' https://t.co/2GTC50Uyez 57 minutes ago

