Shooter at large in Seattle, multiple victims

Brisbane Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Shooter at large in Seattle, multiple victimsSeattle police are investigating a shooting with "multiple victims" in a downtown neighbourhood and a suspect is at large.
Seattle shooting leaves 'multiple' victims, suspect on the loose, reports say

Seattle police officers are searching for a suspected gunman who fled a shooting Wednesday involving multiple victims, the department said.
Police responding to shooting near 4th Avenue and Pine Street; reports of multiple victims

Seattle police are responding to reports of a shooting near 4th Avenue and Pine Street with multiple victims. Police said medics and detectives were responding...
