VanVleet scores 22 as Raptors top 76ers for 5th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to five. Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7 for 7 and finished with 17 points, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka […]

