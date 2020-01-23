Global  

VanVleet scores 22 as Raptors top 76ers for 5th straight win

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to five. Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7 for 7 and finished with 17 points, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka […]
