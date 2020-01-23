Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss. Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a […] 👓 View full article

