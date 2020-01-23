Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings

Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss. Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jackson, Morant lift Grizzlies past Pistons 125-112

DETROIT (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.