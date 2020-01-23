Global  

Nelson’s late free throws send American past Loyola (MD)

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — Saéed Nelson scored 21 points with nine rebounds and his two free throws with .3 seconds left gave American a dramatic 93-91 overtime win over Loyola (MD) on Wednesday. Jaylin Andrews’ three-point play with 59 seconds left in overtime tied at it 91-apiece for the Greyhounds. Following Nelson’s missed layup with 38 […]
