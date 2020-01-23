Global  

Shooter at large in Seattle, multiple victims

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Seattle police are investigating a shooting with "multiple victims" in a downtown neighbourhood and a suspect is at large.
Seattle shooting leaves 'multiple' victims, suspect on the loose, reports say

Seattle police officers are searching for a suspected gunman who fled a shooting Wednesday involving multiple victims, the department said.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

Police responding to shooting near 4th Avenue and Pine Street; reports of multiple victims

Seattle police are responding to reports of a shooting near 4th Avenue and Pine Street with multiple victims. Police said medics and detectives were responding...
Seattle Times

