Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his […]
