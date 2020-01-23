Global  

Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his […]
