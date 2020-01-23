Global  

Collins, Goodwin rally Hawks from 21 down, beat Clips 102-95

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins scored 33 points and got a big assist from two-way player Brandon Goodwin as the Atlanta Hawks, playing without Trae Young, rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday night. Goodwin chipped in with 19 points — all in the fourth quarter — […]
