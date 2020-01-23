Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wildfires close Australia’s Canberra airport

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Canberra Airport closed Thursday due to nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter. The blaze started Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “watch and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt

Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt 00:37

 Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out. The fire erupted near the airport as blistering temperatures returned to the area following a few days of respite. According to Reuters, the number of out-of-control blazes has surged in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Koalas Of NYC Raising Money, Awareness For Australian Bushfires [Video]Koalas Of NYC Raising Money, Awareness For Australian Bushfires

Here in New York, a campaign called Koalas of NYC is raising money and awareness for some of the most helpless victims of the Australian bushfires; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published

Denver Zoo Raises $55,000 For Australia Fire Relief [Video]Denver Zoo Raises $55,000 For Australia Fire Relief

The zoo will donate the money to an organization that operates 3 zoos in Australia.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Too late to leave': Canberra Airport shut down as fire danger ramps up

'Too late to leave': Canberra Airport shut down as fire danger ramps upMultiple fires burning in Australia's southeast have flared up, with rising temperatures causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Canberra Airport...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsSBS

New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of Canberra

New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of CanberraWatch VideoA new fire in Australia on Wednesday forced evacuation of communities near the capital city of Canberra. Roads were closed and smoke billowed above...
Newsy


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.