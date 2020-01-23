Wildfires close Australia’s Canberra airport

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Canberra Airport closed Thursday due to nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter. The blaze started Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “watch and […] 👓 View full article

