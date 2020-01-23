Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Air tanker fighting bushfires feared to have crashed in Snowy Mountains

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Helicopters are circling the Snowy Monaro region after contact was lost with a Large Air Tanker which was working on bushfires in the area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian air tanker feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday for a C-130 Hercules air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region, authorities...
Reuters

Air tanker feared crashed in NSW as fires ramp up

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a "serious incident" involving an air tanker helping fight fires."Contact was lost with a...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

EBasketonline

Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: Australian air tanker feared crashed while fighting bushfires https://t.co/wMvjIPJlNU 22 minutes ago

jmgc654

JamesM ✝️👑🌎 RT @DebbieAAldrich: Australia bushfires: Three Americans dead after water tanker plane crashes while fighting blazes https://t.co/VPUru0EhR… 23 minutes ago

WolfMother19

WolfMother Australia bushfires: Three Americans dead after water tanker plane crashes while fighting blazes… https://t.co/TbIRH4SqiY 34 minutes ago

kan787all

kan787all RT @SkyNews: Australia bushfires: Water tanker plane feared to have crashed while fighting blazes https://t.co/M0SeBFFNAg 45 minutes ago

SiobhanRobbins

Siobhán Robbins Sky More sad news from here in Australia today: Three Americans dead after water tanker plane crashes while fighting bl… https://t.co/saKI1CG1nb 55 minutes ago

xXGWJRXx

G. Roberts 🖖🏻💟☮️🌍🧠🤪🍊😷gif-ninja RT @SkyNews: Rural Fire Service officials said they lost contact with the "large air tanker" while it was above the Snowy Monaro region of… 57 minutes ago

MetroResponse

MR NewsNow™ NewsNow: Three Americans dead after water tanker plane crashes while fighting bushfires https://t.co/cnACvaYoRG 59 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Three Americans dead after water tanker plane crashes while fighting bushfires https://t.co/28vzsbz0m1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.