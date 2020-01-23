Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks $50 mn over ‘Russian asset’ comment

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, has also claimed that Hawaii Democrat Gabbard suffered an economic loss to be proven at trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation 01:05

 The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ Comment

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ CommentDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday. Gabbard cited Clinton’s...
The Wrap Also reported by •GothamisteuronewsReutersIndependentUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.CBS NewsFOXNews.comSeattle Times

‘A Fighting Chance’: Tulsi Gabbard Could Possibly Win Her Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

frankmch511

Frankmch511 RT @NBCNews: NEW: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, claiming that Clin… 19 seconds ago

Ronalsf

Ronal Urquiola RT @Debber66: Anyone know if she’s on suicide watch yet? 😉 https://t.co/DurflqQTv5 33 seconds ago

Srk1951mn

STEVE RT @tribelaw: “Gabbard's announcement that she is now suing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for defamation [is] a pu… 33 seconds ago

CRLady2016

Bonnie Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton. A Look At The Lawsuit. https://t.co/R5BUlQRhtV via @YouTube #TulsiGabbard #TulsiTime #TulsiForPresident 2 minutes ago

StellaCon_

Stella.Con RT @RealCandaceO: Tulsi Gabbard suing the haggard @HillaryClinton for defamation of character is EXCEPTIONAL news. But if referring to Tu… 2 minutes ago

emillyorr

Lady Anger Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton in an apparent bid for new public attention https://t.co/j1T3ZTNyFm 2 minutes ago

KaraMar111

TheStormyBotK👌🥓⭐⭐⭐CULT45 Baby! RT @awlatlanta: Tulsi sues Clinton, Clinton slams Bernie, Booker blames DNC on debate issue, Bernie and Joe attack each other, Warren despe… 4 minutes ago

MrsFinkelstein1

🐾🐾🌻dimac🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @IanSams: It’s wild how Hillary makes an offhand remark in a taped interview THR chose to release this week and gets excoriated for need… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.