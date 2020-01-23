Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump’s rollback of US water protections nears completion

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration was expected to announce completion as soon as Thursday of one of its most momentous environmental rollbacks, removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country’s streams, arroyos and wetlands. The changes, launched by President Donald Trump when he took office, sharply scale back the government’s interpretation of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump set to gut water protections

The latest Trump regulation rollback could remove federal safeguards for half the country's wetlands and millions of miles of streams.
Politico


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.