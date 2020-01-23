Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Utah Jazz thrive on making that one extra pass to pile up assists, even if it means they run right up against the shot clock on many possessions. It sure helps to have the steady hand of Rudy Gobert in the post to finish. Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mitchell, Gobert help Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

PowerTaijiCoach

Arnell Bertumen RT @yunniekim: Good morning, just lying here sick, and wondering how people think Rudy Gobert is overrated. Like, *anyone* should recogniz… 4 hours ago

yunniekim

Yunnie Good morning, just lying here sick, and wondering how people think Rudy Gobert is overrated. Like, *anyone* should… https://t.co/yrfHc1M6Eq 7 hours ago

SpectrumNews

The Spectrum From last night: Gobert shot 10 for 13. He pulled down six rebounds in the first quarter as Utah jumped to a big le… https://t.co/EstviedtX3 9 hours ago

tribjazz

Eric Walden RT @sltribsports: The numbers don't lie. Nor does the @utahjazz's win-loss record. Rudy Gobert is — again — taking his game to another lev… 23 hours ago

sltribsports

Salt Lake Tribune Sports The numbers don't lie. Nor does the @utahjazz's win-loss record. Rudy Gobert is — again — taking his game to anoth… https://t.co/T72TlWW3A4 1 day ago

Tbauss

Tom bauss Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96 https://t.co/TRSgMclZHa via @USATODAY 1 day ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96 https://t.co/wNXwkzvum2 https://t.co/HbLTbiXKel 1 day ago

Deidra_Cannan

Deidra Cannan Golden State Warriors: Rudy Gobert Does It All For Jazz In Defeat Of Warriors https://t.co/TA6JXgJSck #Warriors 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.