Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Three US residents killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW

SBS Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The horror of Australia's bushfire season is again apparent with confirmation three US residents were killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland Offering $67 Per-Day, 3-Day Tickets For SoCal Residents And ‘Kids Everywhere’ [Video]Disneyland Offering $67 Per-Day, 3-Day Tickets For SoCal Residents And ‘Kids Everywhere’

Disneyland is offering "kids everywhere" and Southern California residents discounted $67 per-person tickets when they buy a three-day, one-park ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three US firefighters die after air tanker crashes in southern NSW

The horror of Australia's bushfire season is again apparent with confirmation three US residents were killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldJapan TodayReuters IndiaReuters

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region, said Gladys...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters India

Tweets about this

OurNewHomecoach

Jennifer Crawford RT @SBSNews: The horror of Australia's bushfire season is again apparent with confirmation three US residents were killed in a firefighting… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.