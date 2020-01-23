Global  

Premier rebuffs blame for West Gate Tunnel sackings

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Andrews government has disavowed any responsibility for the sacking of 140 workers on the West Gate Tunnel as the blame game continues.
West Gate Tunnel boring machines to sit idle for another six months

Tunnelling machines on the $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel project are unable to be started due to the lack of any plan to deal with large amounts of toxic soil.
The Age


