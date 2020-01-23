Global  

Maika Sivo and Josh Reynolds to find out fates before NRL Nines

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Parramatta winger Maika Sivo and Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds will be told whether they are subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule before February 14, with Todd Greenberg eager to make a call before the season begins to ramp up.
