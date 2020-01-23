One-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after two days

An African giraffe was found dead on Thursday (January 30) just two days after it escaped from a truck bound for a zoo in Thailand.
The creature sparked chaos when it broke out of its cage which was..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:01Published 16 hours ago
This is the astonishing moment four men on motorcycles chase after an escaped GIRAFFE.
The creature sparked chaos when it broke out of a truck on the way to a zoo in Thailand on Tuesday (January 28)..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:14Published 2 days ago