Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The accusations against Mr Bercow by one of his most senior advisors are thought to centre around bullying.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message [Video]John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Order! John Bercow's highlights from election night [Video]Order! John Bercow's highlights from election night

Former speaker of the House of Commons joined Sky News for our election coverage. Here is what he had to say.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Commons speaker John Bercow spent £1,003 on a taxi to Nottingham and back to give a speech

Former Commons speaker John Bercow spent £1,003 on a taxi to Nottingham and back to give a speechHe was advised it was safer than taking a train
Nottingham Post Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

Tweets about this

FrankOB23745755

Frank O’Brien RT @RobWilson_RDG: I talked to victims of Bercow at the time, including Lord Lisvane. There was a clear pattern of behaviour that brought s… 20 seconds ago

222_BunnyGreene

Bunny RT @Stop_The_EU: John Bercow was last night accused by his most senior official of bullying staff when he was Speaker In a damning interven… 35 seconds ago

levo_mark

Mark of Hereford RT @karenwales66: Good, about time too! BBC News - John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker https://t.co/mKlXEMk… 2 minutes ago

ElPisto26258316

El Pistolero RT @This_MrG: BBC News - John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker for sexual harrassment and exposing himself in… 3 minutes ago

Vince_McMince

Vince John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker https://t.co/HVRLmfJAIm 3 minutes ago

Phoebejoy1611

hijinx225 RT @Phoebejoy1611: John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker https://t.co/y81wjsZJvh 3 minutes ago

This_MrG

Mr G BBC News - John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker for sexual harrassment and exposing… https://t.co/mdsHfyN79w 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.