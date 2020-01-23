Global  

Impeachment: Republicans are in the tank for Trump, but Democrats aren't impartial, either

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Republicans are rightfully criticized for coordinating with Trump. But Democrats are just as biased if they aren't willing to change their minds.
News video: Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial

Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial 00:32

 Today is the second day of House Democrats laying out their case in the U.S. Senate. Their case is for removing President Donald Trump, reports Business Insider. There was little sign that their arguments had changed any minds among Republican senators. This is vital to their mission as the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham [Video]'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators [Video]Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators

The “All In” host called out senators who were dozing off during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats pressure resistant Republicans to join push to oust Trump

Democrats planned to plow ahead on Thursday at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but Republicans...
Reuters

Democrats try to persuade reluctant Republicans to join push to remove Trump

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his...
Reuters

