Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Patriotic Millionaires, an exclusive U.S. club that also includes billionaires, released a letter at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, demanding elites add their names to a new plan to make the world a better place through tax reform.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: World Economic Forum leaders pledge to plant 1 trillion trees

World Economic Forum leaders pledge to plant 1 trillion trees 02:20

 To help fight climate change and promote biodiversity, Davos leaders launch campaign to plant 1 trillion trees

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nico Rosberg: 'Manage time with super, super discipline' [Video]Nico Rosberg: 'Manage time with super, super discipline'

Formula 1 star and entrepreneur Nico Rosberg shares his business advice in a special edition of CEO Secrets from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:26Published

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos [Video]Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Government should cut Income tax to boost demand, says Pawan Goenka

On the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra told Zee Business that the...
Zee News

France tells U.S.: back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects new international rules for taxing digital companies...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MzGags

MzGags Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/XVzotMPJyU 8 minutes ago

RCWushke

Ralph Carl Wushke @farmerdon Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/FLsoZBqK8v https://t.co/HCVSd69vqL 24 minutes ago

LmckCdaUsa

Lois McKeown Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/URTua0Qm54 https://t.co/9BamodZ6W1 52 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/ypAb0Bl1wv Patriotic Millionaires, an exclusive U.S. club that also includes billionaires, released a… https://t.co/iau4VyLmGY 2 hours ago

judahoudshoorn

Judah Oudshoorn Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/VOMWXa7eQS https://t.co/QSkyL1VYVj 2 hours ago

judyatrinh

Judy Trinh Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/TyU27c0siS https://t.co/ce2kwyQe8C 3 hours ago

MartyVDay

Martin Day Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/FdDghhep1O https://t.co/hiOsBcI6dK 3 hours ago

VoyagerAscends

V for Verisimilitude Millionaires at the World Economic Forum are demanding higher taxes: Don Pittis https://t.co/PqCfyM73Fm https://t.co/NBXfzr6bJk 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.