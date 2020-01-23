A glance at the Australian Open: two big rematches on Friday
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Two big Grand Slam rematches are set for Melbourne Park, both from U.S. Opens past: Defending champion Naomi Osaka vs. Coco-Gauff and Roger Federer vs. John Millman. Osaka beat Gauff in the third round at last year’s U.S. Open, prompting tears […]
Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:55Published