China locks down two cities at epicentre of virus outbreak

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
China put on lockdown on Thursday two cities at the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This 00:40

 Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection. China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the coronavirus has killed 18 people and infected...

