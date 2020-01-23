Global  

Juice WRLD: Rapper died from accidental overdose of painkillers, coroner rules

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A medical examiner has ruled that the rapper died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,
 Rapper Juice WRLD's death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, coroners have ruled.

Autopsy Shows Rapper Juice WRLD Died Of Accidental Overdose [Video]Autopsy Shows Rapper Juice WRLD Died Of Accidental Overdose

The rapper reportedly went into convulsions at Chicago's Midway Airport last month before dying in a local hospital.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Juice WRLD Autopsy Shows Cause Of Death [Video]Juice WRLD Autopsy Shows Cause Of Death

The autopsy has been published regarding the death of famed Rapper Juice WRLD. Juice WRLD officially died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Business Insider reports the Cook..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Coroner: Juice WRLD died of accidental drug overdose

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Wednesday. The...
Autopsy Reveals Rapper Juice Wrld Death Caused by Accidental Opioid Overdose


