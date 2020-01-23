Global  

Novel Chinese coronavirus may have ‘jumped’ to humans from snakes: Study

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, offers insights on the origins of the most recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the virus, which started in the middle of December 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China, and has now spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan.
News video: Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China 01:58

 WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health Commission. The state-run Xinhua news agency on Monday reported that the commission confirmed the virus is capable...

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak [Video]Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of..

China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S. [Video]China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S.

A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday.

China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans

BEIJING (AP) — The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot be ruled out, though the risk of transmission at the moment...
