Novel Chinese coronavirus may have ‘jumped’ to humans from snakes: Study
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, offers insights on the origins of the most recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the virus, which started in the middle of December 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China, and has now spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan.
WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health Commission.
The state-run Xinhua news agency on Monday reported that the commission confirmed the virus is capable...